Which of the following is true when comparing savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs)?
A
Certificates of deposit typically offer higher interest rates than savings accounts.
B
Savings accounts require a higher minimum deposit than certificates of deposit.
C
You can withdraw funds from a CD at any time without penalty, unlike savings accounts.
D
Savings accounts usually have a fixed maturity date, while CDs do not.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key differences between savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs). Savings accounts are typically more liquid, allowing withdrawals at any time, while CDs require funds to be locked in for a fixed term.
Recognize that CDs generally offer higher interest rates than savings accounts because they require a commitment to keep the money deposited for a specific period.
Note that savings accounts usually do not have a fixed maturity date, whereas CDs have a predetermined maturity date, after which the principal and interest are accessible.
Understand that withdrawing funds from a CD before its maturity date often incurs penalties, unlike savings accounts, which allow penalty-free withdrawals.
Compare the minimum deposit requirements: Savings accounts typically have lower minimum deposit requirements compared to CDs, which may require a higher initial deposit to open.
