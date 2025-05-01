Step 1: Understand the concept of fixed expenses. Fixed expenses are costs that remain constant over time, regardless of changes in business activity or usage. Examples include rent, insurance premiums, and property taxes.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the problem. Determine whether each expense is fixed or variable based on its nature.
Step 3: Evaluate 'Insurance premiums.' These are typically fixed expenses because they are predetermined and do not vary based on usage or activity.
Step 4: Evaluate 'Utility bills based on usage.' These are variable expenses because they fluctuate depending on the amount of utility consumed, such as electricity or water usage.
Step 5: Evaluate 'Monthly rent payment' and 'Annual property taxes.' Both are fixed expenses because they are consistent and do not change based on usage or activity.
