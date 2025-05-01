Which of the following is true about accounting careers?
A
Government accounting is only concerned with profit maximization.
B
Managerial accounting is primarily focused on preparing financial statements for external users.
C
Public accounting involves providing audit, tax, and consulting services to clients.
D
Forensic accounting deals exclusively with payroll processing.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by analyzing each statement provided in the problem to determine its accuracy based on accounting principles and practices.
Step 2: Evaluate the first statement: 'Government accounting is only concerned with profit maximization.' Government accounting typically focuses on accountability, budgeting, and compliance with regulations, not profit maximization. This statement is false.
Step 3: Assess the second statement: 'Managerial accounting is primarily focused on preparing financial statements for external users.' Managerial accounting is focused on providing information to internal users (e.g., managers) for decision-making, not external users. This statement is false.
Step 4: Review the third statement: 'Public accounting involves providing audit, tax, and consulting services to clients.' Public accounting professionals often provide these services, making this statement true.
Step 5: Examine the fourth statement: 'Forensic accounting deals exclusively with payroll processing.' Forensic accounting involves investigating financial discrepancies and fraud, not exclusively payroll processing. This statement is false.
