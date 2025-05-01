Which of the following is NOT a situation in which you would record a vendor credit?
A
Paying off an accounts receivable balance
B
Returning defective inventory to a supplier
C
Receiving a refund for overpayment to a vendor
D
Receiving a price adjustment from a vendor after purchase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a vendor credit: A vendor credit is recorded when a company receives a reduction in the amount owed to a vendor. This can occur due to returns, refunds, or price adjustments.
Analyze the first option: 'Paying off an accounts receivable balance.' Accounts receivable represents amounts owed to the company by customers, not vendors. Therefore, this situation does not involve a vendor credit.
Analyze the second option: 'Returning defective inventory to a supplier.' When defective inventory is returned, the company typically receives a credit from the vendor, reducing the amount owed. This is a valid situation for recording a vendor credit.
Analyze the third option: 'Receiving a refund for overpayment to a vendor.' If a company overpays a vendor and receives a refund, this would also involve recording a vendor credit to adjust the accounts payable balance. This is a valid situation for a vendor credit.
Analyze the fourth option: 'Receiving a price adjustment from a vendor after purchase.' A price adjustment reduces the amount owed to the vendor, which would also result in recording a vendor credit. This is a valid situation for a vendor credit.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian