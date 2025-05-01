Which of the following is classified as a type of receivable on a company's balance sheet?
A
Prepaid Expenses
B
Inventory
C
Accumulated Depreciation
D
Accounts Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties, typically resulting from credit sales or other transactions. They are classified as current assets on the balance sheet.
Analyze the options provided: Prepaid Expenses, Inventory, Accumulated Depreciation, and Accounts Receivable. Determine which of these fits the definition of a receivable.
Evaluate Prepaid Expenses: Prepaid Expenses represent payments made in advance for goods or services to be received in the future. They are classified as current assets but are not receivables.
Evaluate Inventory: Inventory refers to goods available for sale or raw materials used in production. It is also classified as a current asset but does not represent amounts owed to the company, so it is not a receivable.
Evaluate Accounts Receivable: Accounts Receivable represents amounts owed to the company by customers for goods or services provided on credit. This fits the definition of a receivable and is classified as such on the balance sheet.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian