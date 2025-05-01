Which of the following types of receivables involves both the risk of loss and title passing to the buyer?
A
Factoring without recourse
B
Assignment of receivables
C
Factoring with recourse
D
Pledging of receivables
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services provided. They are considered assets on the balance sheet.
Learn about factoring: Factoring is a financial transaction where a company sells its receivables to a third party (factor) at a discount to receive immediate cash. Factoring can be done with or without recourse.
Differentiate between factoring with and without recourse: Factoring with recourse means the seller retains the risk of loss if the receivables are not collected. Factoring without recourse means the buyer (factor) assumes the risk of loss, and title passes to the buyer.
Understand assignment and pledging of receivables: Assignment involves transferring receivables to a lender as collateral for a loan, but the company retains ownership and collection responsibility. Pledging involves using receivables as collateral without transferring ownership or collection responsibility.
Identify the correct answer: Factoring without recourse involves both the risk of loss and title passing to the buyer, as the factor assumes the risk and ownership of the receivables.
