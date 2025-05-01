Which of the following is classified as an account receivable on the balance sheet?
A
Advances to employees
B
Interest receivable on long-term investments
C
Notes receivable due in two years
D
Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit
1
Understand the concept of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable refers to amounts owed to a company by customers for goods or services sold on credit. It is classified as a current asset on the balance sheet because it is expected to be collected within a short period, typically within one year.
Analyze each option provided in the problem: Determine whether each item fits the definition of accounts receivable. For example, advances to employees are not related to sales on credit, interest receivable on long-term investments is not tied to customer transactions, and notes receivable due in two years are classified as long-term assets rather than accounts receivable.
Focus on the correct answer: Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit directly align with the definition of accounts receivable. These amounts represent the company's claim to payment from customers for credit sales.
Relate the correct answer to the balance sheet classification: Accounts receivable is listed under current assets on the balance sheet because it is expected to be collected within the operating cycle or one year.
Conclude the analysis: The correct classification of accounts receivable is amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit, as it meets the criteria of being a short-term claim arising from credit sales.
