Which of the following best describes the primary difference between a merchant credit card receivable and a title loan receivable?
A
Merchant credit card receivables are classified as long-term assets, while title loan receivables are always current assets.
B
Title loan receivables are generated from sales transactions, while merchant credit card receivables result from lending activities.
C
A merchant credit card receivable arises when a business accepts payment via credit card and awaits payment from the credit card company, while a title loan receivable is created when a lender provides a loan secured by the borrower's asset title.
D
A merchant credit card receivable is always secured by collateral, whereas a title loan receivable is unsecured.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of merchant credit card receivables. These arise when a business accepts payment via credit card and awaits payment from the credit card company. They are typically unsecured and classified as current assets.
Step 2: Understand the concept of title loan receivables. These are created when a lender provides a loan secured by the borrower's asset title, such as a car or property. They are secured by collateral and can be classified as either current or long-term assets depending on the loan terms.
Step 3: Compare the two types of receivables. Merchant credit card receivables are tied to sales transactions and involve waiting for payment from the credit card company, while title loan receivables involve lending activities and are secured by the borrower's asset title.
Step 4: Clarify the classification of assets. Merchant credit card receivables are generally current assets due to their short-term nature, while title loan receivables can be either current or long-term depending on the loan duration.
Step 5: Conclude the primary difference. The key distinction lies in the nature of the transaction: merchant credit card receivables arise from sales transactions and are unsecured, while title loan receivables arise from lending activities and are secured by collateral.
