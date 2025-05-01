Which type of receivable is created when a company deposits money in a bank that is a member of the FDIC?
A
Notes Receivable
B
Cash (Bank Deposit)
C
Trade Receivable
D
Other Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties. They are classified into different types based on their nature and origin.
Analyze the options provided: Notes Receivable refers to formal written promises to pay a specific amount, Trade Receivable arises from sales of goods or services, and Other Receivable includes miscellaneous receivables not classified elsewhere.
Focus on the scenario described: When a company deposits money in a bank, it is not creating a receivable. Instead, it is recording an asset in the form of Cash (Bank Deposit).
Recognize the role of FDIC: The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insures deposits in member banks, ensuring the safety of the deposited funds. This does not create a receivable but rather secures the cash asset.
Conclude that none of the receivable types listed (Notes Receivable, Trade Receivable, Other Receivable) are applicable to this situation. The correct classification is Cash (Bank Deposit), which is an asset, not a receivable.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian