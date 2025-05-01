Which of the following is an example of easy-access credit in the context of receivables?
A
Trade receivables from long-term contracts
B
Mortgage receivables
C
Credit card receivables
D
Notes receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of easy-access credit: Easy-access credit refers to credit that is readily available to consumers without extensive approval processes. It is typically short-term and involves quick transactions.
Analyze the options provided: Trade receivables from long-term contracts, mortgage receivables, credit card receivables, and notes receivable.
Evaluate each option: Trade receivables from long-term contracts are tied to specific business agreements and are not easily accessible. Mortgage receivables are long-term and involve significant approval processes. Notes receivable are formal agreements that may require negotiation and are not considered easy-access.
Focus on credit card receivables: Credit card transactions are a form of easy-access credit because they allow consumers to make purchases quickly and repay later, often with minimal approval processes.
Conclude that credit card receivables are the best example of easy-access credit in the context of receivables.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian