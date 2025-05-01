Which of the following best describes a closed-end credit receivable in the context of purchasing a car?
A
A note receivable with no specified maturity date.
B
A loan with a fixed amount and repayment schedule, such as an auto loan.
C
An account receivable from a customer for goods sold on credit.
D
A credit card balance that can be borrowed and repaid repeatedly.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of closed-end credit: Closed-end credit refers to a loan where the borrower receives a fixed amount of money upfront and agrees to repay it over a specified period with a fixed repayment schedule.
Analyze the context of purchasing a car: Auto loans are typically structured as closed-end credit because they involve a fixed loan amount and a predetermined repayment schedule.
Evaluate the options provided: Compare each option to the definition of closed-end credit and its characteristics.
Option 1: 'A note receivable with no specified maturity date' does not match the definition of closed-end credit because it lacks a fixed repayment schedule.
Option 2: 'A loan with a fixed amount and repayment schedule, such as an auto loan' aligns with the definition of closed-end credit and is the correct answer.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian