Which of the following lists includes only examples of assets?
A
Accounts Payable, Equipment, Cash
B
Common Stock, Land, Salaries Expense
C
Cash, Accounts Receivable, Inventory
D
Revenue, Supplies, Notes Payable
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of assets. Assets are resources owned by a company that have economic value and are expected to provide future benefits. Examples include cash, accounts receivable, inventory, equipment, land, and supplies.
Step 2: Review the provided options and identify which items qualify as assets based on the definition. For example, cash is an asset because it is a resource that provides immediate economic value.
Step 3: Eliminate items that do not qualify as assets. For instance, accounts payable and notes payable are liabilities, not assets, as they represent amounts owed by the company. Similarly, common stock is part of equity, and salaries expense is an expense, not an asset.
Step 4: Focus on the correct answer provided: 'Cash, Accounts Receivable, Inventory.' Verify that each item in this list meets the criteria for assets. Cash is a liquid asset, accounts receivable represents money owed to the company, and inventory consists of goods available for sale, all of which provide future economic benefits.
Step 5: Confirm that the other options include items that are not assets, such as liabilities (accounts payable, notes payable), equity (common stock), and expenses (salaries expense). This ensures the correct answer is 'Cash, Accounts Receivable, Inventory.'
