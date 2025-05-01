Which of the following transactions would require a debit to the Cash account?
A
The business declares a dividend to shareholders.
B
The business purchases equipment on credit.
C
The business receives cash from a customer for a previous credit sale.
D
The business pays rent in cash.
Step 1: Understand the concept of debits and credits in accounting. A debit to the Cash account means an increase in cash, as Cash is an asset account. Conversely, a credit to the Cash account means a decrease in cash.
Step 2: Analyze each transaction provided in the problem to determine its impact on the Cash account. For example, if cash is received, it would result in a debit to the Cash account, whereas if cash is paid, it would result in a credit to the Cash account.
Step 3: Evaluate the first transaction: 'The business declares a dividend to shareholders.' Declaring a dividend does not involve cash immediately; it creates a liability (Dividends Payable). Therefore, this transaction does not require a debit to the Cash account.
Step 4: Evaluate the second transaction: 'The business purchases equipment on credit.' Purchasing equipment on credit does not involve cash at the time of the transaction. Instead, it creates a liability (Accounts Payable). Therefore, this transaction does not require a debit to the Cash account.
Step 5: Evaluate the third transaction: 'The business receives cash from a customer for a previous credit sale.' Receiving cash increases the Cash account, requiring a debit entry. This is the transaction that would require a debit to the Cash account.
