In the context of journal entries, what information needs to be posted to the ledger?
A
Only the names of the accounts used in the journal entries
B
Only the total balances from the trial balance
C
The explanations (narrations) from each journal entry only
D
The amounts and accounts from each journal entry, including debits and credits
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of posting to the ledger: The ledger is a collection of accounts that tracks the financial transactions recorded in the journal. Posting ensures that each account reflects its updated balance after every transaction.
Identify the information required for posting: From each journal entry, you need to extract the account names, the amounts, and whether they are debits or credits. This ensures accurate representation of the transaction in the ledger.
Locate the appropriate ledger accounts: For each account mentioned in the journal entry, find its corresponding ledger account. If the account does not exist, create a new ledger account for it.
Post the amounts to the ledger: For each account, record the debit or credit amount in the appropriate column of the ledger. Ensure that the amounts are posted correctly to maintain the integrity of the accounting records.
Verify the postings: After posting all journal entries, check the ledger to ensure that the debits and credits are balanced and that all transactions have been accurately recorded.
