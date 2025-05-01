5. John made two ATM transactions, but only one incurred a fee (Interac). Why is this the case?
A
Both transactions were at Interac ATMs, but only the first transaction is ever charged a fee.
B
One transaction was at his own bank's ATM, which typically does not charge a fee, while the other was at a different bank's ATM (Interac), which does.
C
Fees are only charged if the withdrawal amount exceeds $100.
D
ATM fees are randomly applied to transactions regardless of the ATM used.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of ATM transactions and fees: Banks often charge fees for using ATMs that are not part of their network. These fees are typically referred to as Interac fees in Canada.
Identify the key factors affecting ATM fees: The problem mentions that fees are charged based on the ATM's ownership (own bank vs. other bank) and potentially the withdrawal amount exceeding $100.
Clarify the scenario: John made two transactions at Interac ATMs, but only one incurred a fee. This suggests that one transaction was at his own bank's ATM (which does not charge fees for its customers), while the other was at a different bank's ATM (Interac), which does charge fees.
Analyze the fee application criteria: The problem states that fees are charged if the withdrawal amount exceeds $100. Verify whether this condition applies to John's transactions.
Consider the possibility of random fee application: The problem also mentions that ATM fees can be randomly applied. This could explain why only one transaction incurred a fee despite both being at Interac ATMs.
