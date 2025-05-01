Which of the following best describes the purpose of an assignment of benefits statement in the context of journal entries for debits and credits?
A
It is used to reconcile the bank statement with the company's cash account.
B
It specifies the amount of cash to be debited or credited in a transaction.
C
It authorizes a third party, such as an insurance company, to pay benefits directly to the service provider.
D
It records the transfer of assets from one account to another within the company's ledger.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of an assignment of benefits statement. It is a document that authorizes a third party, such as an insurance company, to pay benefits directly to the service provider rather than the individual receiving the service.
Step 2: Recognize that this statement is not directly related to reconciling bank statements with the company's cash account. Bank reconciliation involves comparing the company's records with the bank's records to ensure accuracy.
Step 3: Note that the assignment of benefits statement does not specify the amount of cash to be debited or credited in a transaction. This is typically determined by the nature of the transaction and recorded in journal entries.
Step 4: Understand that the assignment of benefits statement does not record the transfer of assets from one account to another within the company's ledger. Such transfers are recorded through journal entries in the accounting system.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct purpose of an assignment of benefits statement is to authorize a third party, such as an insurance company, to pay benefits directly to the service provider, which is relevant in contexts like healthcare or insurance claims.
