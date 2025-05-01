Which of the following is a feature of the corporate form of business ownership?
A
Limited liability for shareholders
B
Business income taxed only once at the owner level
C
Direct management by all owners
D
Unlimited liability for owners
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'corporate form of business ownership': A corporation is a legal entity separate from its owners, providing certain features and protections to shareholders.
Review the feature of 'limited liability for shareholders': In a corporation, shareholders are only liable for the amount they have invested in the company and are not personally responsible for the corporation's debts or liabilities.
Analyze the taxation aspect: Corporations typically face double taxation, where business income is taxed at the corporate level and again at the shareholder level when dividends are distributed. This is contrary to the option 'Business income taxed only once at the owner level,' which applies to sole proprietorships or partnerships.
Evaluate the management structure: Corporations are managed by a board of directors and executives, not directly by all owners. This makes the option 'Direct management by all owners' incorrect for corporations.
Clarify the liability for owners: Corporations provide limited liability protection, meaning the option 'Unlimited liability for owners' does not apply to the corporate form of business ownership.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian