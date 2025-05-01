Which of the following is a disadvantage of a sole proprietorship?
A
Double taxation of profits
B
Unlimited personal liability
C
Ability to raise large amounts of capital easily
D
Complex formation procedures
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a business owned and operated by one individual. It is the simplest and most common form of business structure.
Analyze the characteristics of a sole proprietorship: Key features include full control by the owner, simplicity in formation, and direct taxation of profits (no double taxation). However, it also comes with unlimited personal liability, meaning the owner is personally responsible for all debts and obligations of the business.
Evaluate the options provided in the question: Double taxation of profits is not applicable to sole proprietorships, as profits are taxed directly as part of the owner's personal income. Ability to raise large amounts of capital easily is not a typical feature of sole proprietorships due to limited resources and reliance on personal funds. Complex formation procedures are not a disadvantage, as sole proprietorships are easy to establish.
Focus on the correct answer: Unlimited personal liability is a significant disadvantage of a sole proprietorship. This means the owner's personal assets can be used to settle business debts, which poses a financial risk.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is 'Unlimited personal liability,' as it is a defining disadvantage of the sole proprietorship structure.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian