Which of the following is an advantage of general partnerships?
A
Ownership is easily transferred to outsiders
B
Ease of formation and low start-up costs
C
Double taxation of profits
D
Limited liability for all partners
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a general partnership. A general partnership is a business structure where two or more individuals share ownership, responsibilities, and liabilities. It is distinct from other business structures like corporations or limited liability companies.
Step 2: Analyze the advantages of general partnerships. One key advantage is the ease of formation, as it typically requires fewer formalities and legal documentation compared to corporations. Additionally, start-up costs are generally lower.
Step 3: Compare the options provided in the question. Evaluate each statement to determine which aligns with the characteristics of general partnerships. For example, ownership transfer to outsiders is not typically easy in general partnerships, and double taxation does not apply since profits are taxed at the individual partner level.
Step 4: Focus on the correct answer: 'Ease of formation and low start-up costs.' This is a recognized advantage of general partnerships, as they are simpler and less expensive to establish compared to other business structures.
Step 5: Eliminate incorrect options. General partnerships do not offer limited liability for all partners; instead, partners share unlimited liability for the debts and obligations of the business. This helps clarify why the correct answer is 'Ease of formation and low start-up costs.'
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian