Which of the following questions does a business mission statement primarily answer?
A
Who are the competitors of the business?
B
What are the specific financial targets of the business?
C
What is the purpose of the business?
D
How will the business achieve its goals?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a business mission statement: A mission statement is a concise declaration of the purpose and core values of a business. It serves as a guide for decision-making and communicates the organization's goals to stakeholders.
Identify the primary focus of a mission statement: The mission statement primarily answers the question 'What is the purpose of the business?' It defines the reason for the business's existence and its overarching objectives.
Differentiate the mission statement from other business elements: While financial targets, competitor analysis, and strategies to achieve goals are important, they are typically addressed in other documents such as strategic plans or financial reports, not the mission statement.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Evaluate each option to determine which aligns most closely with the purpose of a mission statement. The correct option is 'What is the purpose of the business?' as it directly reflects the mission statement's role.
Conclude the reasoning: The mission statement is not focused on competitors, financial targets, or specific strategies but rather on the fundamental purpose and values of the business, making 'What is the purpose of the business?' the correct answer.
