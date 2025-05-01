A(n) ____ business is an organization that generates revenue.
A
nonprofit
B
charitable
C
governmental
D
for-profit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a for-profit business: A for-profit business is an organization that operates with the primary goal of generating revenue and earning profits for its owners or shareholders.
Compare the characteristics of a for-profit business with other types of organizations mentioned in the problem: nonprofit, charitable, and governmental. Nonprofit organizations focus on serving a social cause rather than generating profits. Charitable organizations are a subset of nonprofits that aim to provide aid or support to specific groups or causes. Governmental organizations are public entities funded by taxes and focused on providing services to citizens.
Identify the key term in the question: 'generates revenue.' This phrase aligns with the primary purpose of a for-profit business, which is to earn income through its operations.
Eliminate the incorrect options based on their definitions: Nonprofit, charitable, and governmental organizations do not primarily aim to generate revenue for profit purposes.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'for-profit,' as it matches the description of an organization that generates revenue with the intent of earning profits.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian