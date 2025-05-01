Which of the following best describes a written document that details how a business will be structured, managed, run, and grown?
A
Articles of incorporation
B
Business plan
C
Partnership agreement
D
Operating budget
1
Understand the purpose of each document listed in the options. For example, a business plan is a comprehensive document that outlines the structure, management, operations, and growth strategy of a business.
Analyze the term 'Articles of incorporation.' This document is used to legally establish a corporation and includes details such as the company's name, purpose, and structure.
Review the term 'Partnership agreement.' This document outlines the terms and conditions agreed upon by partners in a business, including profit-sharing and responsibilities.
Examine the term 'Operating budget.' This is a financial plan that estimates revenues and expenses for a specific period, typically used for financial management rather than business structure.
Compare the descriptions and identify that the 'Business plan' is the document that best fits the description of detailing how a business will be structured, managed, run, and grown.
