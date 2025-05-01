Which of the following best provides an overview of the employees and others that are part of a business?
A
Income statement
B
Statement of cash flows
C
Organizational chart
D
Balance sheet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement mentioned in the problem: The income statement provides information about a company's revenues and expenses over a period of time, the statement of cash flows shows cash inflows and outflows, and the balance sheet presents the company's financial position at a specific point in time.
Recognize that none of these financial statements directly provide an overview of employees or organizational structure. Instead, they focus on financial data and performance.
Learn that an organizational chart is a visual representation of the structure of a business, showing the relationships and hierarchy among employees and departments.
Compare the organizational chart to the financial statements listed in the problem to confirm that it is the correct answer for providing an overview of employees and others in a business.
Conclude that the organizational chart is the best tool for understanding the structure and roles within a business, as it is not a financial statement but rather a management tool.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian