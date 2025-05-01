Which type of business organization is typically the easiest and least expensive for a single owner to establish when getting a business up and running?
A
Partnership
B
Limited liability company (LLC)
C
Sole proprietorship
D
Corporation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different types of business organizations: Sole proprietorship, Partnership, Limited Liability Company (LLC), and Corporation. Each has unique characteristics, costs, and legal requirements.
Recognize that a sole proprietorship is owned and operated by a single individual. It is the simplest form of business organization and does not require formal registration or complex legal documentation.
Compare the costs and complexity of establishing each type of business. Sole proprietorships typically have minimal startup costs and fewer regulatory requirements compared to partnerships, LLCs, or corporations.
Consider the legal and tax implications. Sole proprietorships allow the owner to report business income and expenses on their personal tax return, avoiding the need for separate business tax filings.
Conclude that for a single owner looking for the easiest and least expensive way to start a business, a sole proprietorship is the most suitable option due to its simplicity and low cost.
