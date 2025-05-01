Which of the following documents typically shows both your gross pay and net pay for a pay period?
A
Purchase Order
B
Pay Stub
C
Invoice
D
Bank Statement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms in the question: 'gross pay' refers to the total earnings before deductions, while 'net pay' is the amount received after deductions such as taxes and benefits.
Identify the purpose of each document listed: A Purchase Order is used to request goods or services, an Invoice is a bill for goods or services provided, and a Bank Statement summarizes account transactions.
Recognize that a Pay Stub is a document provided by an employer that details an employee's earnings, including gross pay, deductions, and net pay for a specific pay period.
Eliminate the incorrect options (Purchase Order, Invoice, and Bank Statement) as they do not typically show both gross pay and net pay.
Conclude that the correct document showing both gross pay and net pay is the Pay Stub.
