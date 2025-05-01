Which of the following statements is correct regarding the components of the master budget?
A
The master budget includes both operating and financial budgets.
B
The master budget only consists of the cash budget.
C
The master budget is prepared after the financial statements are finalized.
D
The master budget excludes the budgeted balance sheet.
1
Understand the concept of a master budget: A master budget is a comprehensive financial planning document that includes both operating and financial budgets. It serves as a roadmap for an organization's financial activities over a specific period.
Break down the components of the master budget: The operating budget includes budgets such as the sales budget, production budget, and operating expense budget. The financial budget includes the cash budget, budgeted income statement, and budgeted balance sheet.
Evaluate the first statement: 'The master budget includes both operating and financial budgets.' This is correct because the master budget integrates these two types of budgets to provide a complete financial plan.
Analyze the second statement: 'The master budget only consists of the cash budget.' This is incorrect because the cash budget is just one part of the financial budget, which itself is a component of the master budget.
Review the third and fourth statements: 'The master budget is prepared after the financial statements are finalized' is incorrect because the master budget is prepared before the financial statements. 'The master budget excludes the budgeted balance sheet' is also incorrect because the budgeted balance sheet is a key component of the financial budget within the master budget.
