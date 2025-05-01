Which of the following financial statements do managers primarily use for financial planning purposes?
A
The statement of cash flows from the previous year
B
The auditor's report
C
The notes to the financial statements
D
The budgeted (pro forma) financial statements
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of financial planning: Managers use financial planning to forecast future financial performance and make informed decisions about resource allocation, investments, and operations.
Identify the role of budgeted (pro forma) financial statements: These statements are forward-looking and provide estimates of future financial positions, including projected income, expenses, and cash flows.
Compare the options provided: The statement of cash flows from the previous year reflects past performance, the auditor's report provides assurance on the accuracy of financial statements, and the notes to the financial statements offer additional context but do not project future performance.
Recognize why budgeted (pro forma) financial statements are preferred: They allow managers to anticipate future financial outcomes and plan accordingly, making them the primary tool for financial planning.
Conclude that budgeted (pro forma) financial statements are the correct answer because they are specifically designed for forecasting and planning purposes.
