The budgeted balance sheet is part of which element of the master budget?
A
The cash receipts budget
B
The financial budget
C
The operating budget
D
The sales budget
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a master budget: A master budget is a comprehensive financial planning document that includes various individual budgets, such as the operating budget and financial budget.
Learn the components of the master budget: The master budget typically consists of two main parts: the operating budget (which includes budgets like sales, production, and expenses) and the financial budget (which includes budgets like cash receipts, cash disbursements, and the budgeted balance sheet).
Identify the purpose of the budgeted balance sheet: The budgeted balance sheet is a projection of the company's financial position at the end of the budget period, including assets, liabilities, and equity.
Determine which part of the master budget the budgeted balance sheet belongs to: Since the budgeted balance sheet focuses on financial position and is part of the financial planning process, it is categorized under the financial budget.
Clarify the distinction between the financial budget and other budgets: The financial budget deals with cash flow and financial position, while the operating budget focuses on day-to-day operations like sales and production.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian