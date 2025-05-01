When an employee uses a computer program to help manage bookkeeping tasks, he or she is using:
A
A payroll register
B
Accounting software
C
A cash flow statement
D
A manual ledger
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about a tool used to manage bookkeeping tasks, which involves recording, organizing, and maintaining financial transactions.
Review the options provided: (1) Payroll register, (2) Accounting software, (3) Cash flow statement, and (4) Manual ledger.
Analyze each option: A payroll register is a document summarizing employee payroll details, not a tool for managing all bookkeeping tasks. Accounting software is specifically designed to assist with bookkeeping and financial management. A cash flow statement is a financial report showing cash inflows and outflows, not a tool. A manual ledger is a physical book for recording transactions, but it is not a computer program.
Identify the correct answer: Based on the analysis, the only option that matches the description of a computer program used for bookkeeping is 'Accounting software.'
Conclude: The correct answer is 'Accounting software,' as it is a digital tool designed to help manage bookkeeping tasks efficiently.
