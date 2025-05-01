All of the following purchases can be impacted by your credit report except:
A
Buying a car with a loan
B
Renting an apartment
C
Applying for a mortgage
D
Purchasing groceries with cash
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a credit report. A credit report is a detailed record of an individual's credit history, including loans, credit card usage, and payment history. It is used by lenders, landlords, and other entities to assess financial reliability.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem. Buying a car with a loan, renting an apartment, and applying for a mortgage all involve financial transactions where the lender or landlord may review your credit report to determine your creditworthiness.
Step 3: Consider the exception mentioned in the problem. Purchasing groceries with cash does not involve borrowing money or entering into a financial agreement, so it is not impacted by your credit report.
Step 4: Reflect on why cash transactions are excluded. Cash transactions are immediate and do not require a credit check because they do not involve deferred payment or financial risk for the seller.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is purchasing groceries with cash, as it is the only option that does not rely on your credit report.
