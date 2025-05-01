Which of the following are typically included in the inspection and acceptance criteria for fixed-price deliverables?
A
Provisions for unlimited changes to deliverables after acceptance
B
A flexible payment schedule based on the contractor's cash flow needs
C
General guidelines without measurable outcomes
D
Specific quality standards and performance benchmarks that must be met before payment is made
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of fixed-price deliverables: Fixed-price contracts are agreements where the payment amount does not depend on resources used or time expended. The deliverables must meet specific criteria before payment is made.
Review the concept of inspection and acceptance criteria: These criteria are established to ensure that the deliverables meet agreed-upon standards and benchmarks before they are accepted and payment is released.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine whether it aligns with the principles of fixed-price deliverables. For example, provisions for unlimited changes after acceptance contradict the fixed-price model, as they introduce uncertainty.
Focus on measurable outcomes: Fixed-price deliverables typically require specific quality standards and performance benchmarks. These are measurable and ensure clarity in the acceptance process.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that specifies 'Specific quality standards and performance benchmarks that must be met before payment is made,' as it aligns with the principles of fixed-price deliverables and ensures accountability.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian