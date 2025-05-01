In general, the (more/less) your car is worth, the (more/less) you’ll pay to insure it. Which combination correctly completes the statement?
A
less; less
B
more; more
C
less; more
D
more; less
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between the value of an asset (in this case, a car) and the cost of insuring it. Insurance premiums are typically based on the risk and potential cost to replace or repair the asset.
Recognize that a higher-value car generally costs more to insure because the insurance company would need to pay more in the event of a claim.
Similarly, a lower-value car generally costs less to insure because the potential payout by the insurance company is smaller.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: 'less; less', 'more; more', 'less; more', and 'more; less'. Match the correct combination based on the explanation above.
Conclude that the correct combination is 'more; more', as a higher-value car leads to higher insurance premiums.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian