Which of the following must be included in the annual reports of public companies?
A
Marketing plans for the next fiscal year
B
Personal tax returns of executives
C
Statement of Financial Position (Balance Sheet)
D
Internal audit reports
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Public companies are required to prepare and disclose specific financial statements as part of their annual reports to comply with regulatory requirements and provide transparency to stakeholders.
Identify the key financial statements: The primary financial statements that must be included in the annual reports of public companies are the Statement of Financial Position (Balance Sheet), Income Statement, Statement of Cash Flows, and Statement of Changes in Equity.
Focus on the Statement of Financial Position: The Statement of Financial Position (commonly referred to as the Balance Sheet) provides a snapshot of the company's financial position at a specific point in time, showing assets, liabilities, and equity.
Eliminate irrelevant options: Marketing plans for the next fiscal year, personal tax returns of executives, and internal audit reports are not mandatory components of the annual report. These items may be used internally but are not required for public disclosure.
Conclude: The Statement of Financial Position (Balance Sheet) is a mandatory component of the annual report for public companies, as it is essential for stakeholders to assess the company's financial health.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian