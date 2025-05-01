Which of the following transactions will change the balance of a stockholders' equity account category?
A
Purchasing inventory on account
B
Paying a supplier for a previous purchase
C
Issuing new shares of common stock for cash
D
Borrowing money from a bank
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of stockholders' equity. Stockholders' equity represents the owners' claim on the assets of a company after liabilities are deducted. It includes components such as common stock, retained earnings, and additional paid-in capital.
Step 2: Analyze each transaction to determine its impact on stockholders' equity. Purchasing inventory on account and paying a supplier for a previous purchase are transactions that affect assets and liabilities but do not directly impact stockholders' equity.
Step 3: Evaluate the transaction of issuing new shares of common stock for cash. When a company issues new shares, it increases the common stock account and potentially the additional paid-in capital account, both of which are part of stockholders' equity.
Step 4: Consider the transaction of borrowing money from a bank. Borrowing money increases liabilities (e.g., notes payable) and cash (an asset), but it does not directly affect stockholders' equity.
Step 5: Conclude that the transaction 'Issuing new shares of common stock for cash' is the one that changes the balance of a stockholders' equity account category, as it directly increases the equity through the common stock account.
