Which of the following financial statements reports information as of a specific date?
A
Statement of Cash Flows
B
Income Statement
C
Balance Sheet
D
Statement of Retained Earnings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Statement of Cash Flows reports cash inflows and outflows over a period of time, the Income Statement shows revenues and expenses over a period of time, the Statement of Retained Earnings explains changes in retained earnings over a period of time, and the Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of the company's financial position as of a specific date.
Recognize that the Balance Sheet is unique among the financial statements because it reports the company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time, rather than over a period.
Recall the structure of the Balance Sheet: It is divided into three main sections—Assets, Liabilities, and Equity—and follows the accounting equation: .
Understand why the Balance Sheet is tied to a specific date: It reflects the company's financial position at the end of a reporting period, such as the last day of a month, quarter, or year.
Conclude that the Balance Sheet is the correct answer to the question because it reports information as of a specific date, unlike the other financial statements that cover a range of time.
