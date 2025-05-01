Which of the following best describes the process of reengineering how a firm performs a business process?
A
Gradually improving existing processes through small, incremental changes
B
Implementing stricter internal controls to prevent fraud
C
Outsourcing non-core business activities to external vendors
D
Fundamentally redesigning and streamlining business processes to achieve dramatic improvements in performance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of reengineering: Reengineering involves fundamentally redesigning and streamlining business processes to achieve dramatic improvements in performance, rather than making small, incremental changes.
Differentiate reengineering from other approaches: Gradual improvements focus on incremental changes, stricter internal controls aim to prevent fraud, and outsourcing involves delegating tasks to external vendors. None of these align with the concept of reengineering.
Focus on the goal of reengineering: The primary objective is to achieve significant improvements in efficiency, effectiveness, and overall performance by rethinking and redesigning processes from the ground up.
Consider examples of reengineering: Examples might include automating manual processes, eliminating redundant steps, or restructuring workflows to better align with organizational goals.
Apply the concept to the question: The correct answer is the option that describes fundamentally redesigning and streamlining business processes to achieve dramatic improvements in performance, as this aligns with the definition of reengineering.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian