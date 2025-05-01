The form of business organization that is legally separate from its owners is a:
A
Corporation
B
Sole proprietorship
C
Limited liability partnership
D
Partnership
1
Understand the concept of business organizations: A business organization is a legal entity formed to conduct business. Common forms include sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability partnerships, and corporations.
Learn the characteristics of a corporation: A corporation is a legal entity that is separate from its owners (shareholders). It has its own rights and responsibilities, such as entering contracts, owning assets, and being liable for debts.
Compare the options provided: Sole proprietorships and partnerships are not legally separate from their owners. Limited liability partnerships provide some liability protection but are not fully separate entities like corporations.
Focus on the key distinction: The term 'legally separate' means the business entity is treated as an independent legal person. This is a defining feature of corporations.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Corporation,' as it is the only form of business organization listed that is legally separate from its owners.
