Which of the following is NOT typically included in the articles of incorporation?
A
The corporation's bylaws
B
The name and address of the corporation's registered agent
C
The number of shares the corporation is authorized to issue
D
The names and addresses of the initial directors
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of articles of incorporation: Articles of incorporation are legal documents filed with a state to establish a corporation. They typically include essential information about the corporation's structure and operations.
Review the typical contents of articles of incorporation: These usually include the corporation's name, purpose, registered agent's name and address, the number of shares authorized, and the names and addresses of the initial directors.
Clarify the role of bylaws: Bylaws are internal rules and procedures that govern the corporation's operations. They are not typically included in the articles of incorporation but are created separately by the corporation after incorporation.
Compare the options provided: Analyze each option to determine whether it is typically included in the articles of incorporation. The corporation's bylaws are not included, while the other options (registered agent's details, authorized shares, and initial directors' names and addresses) are standard inclusions.
Conclude that the correct answer is the corporation's bylaws, as they are not part of the articles of incorporation but are a separate document created post-incorporation.
