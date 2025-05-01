Cash in a bank savings account is a good example of a(n):
A
long-term liability
B
owner's equity
C
revenue
D
current asset
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a current asset: A current asset is any asset that is expected to be converted into cash, sold, or consumed within one year or within the operating cycle of the business, whichever is longer.
Recognize that cash in a bank savings account is highly liquid, meaning it can be readily accessed and used to meet short-term obligations.
Compare the other options: Long-term liabilities represent debts or obligations due after one year, owner's equity represents the residual interest in the assets of the entity after deducting liabilities, and revenue represents income earned from business operations. None of these categories fit the nature of cash in a savings account.
Classify cash in a bank savings account as a current asset because it is readily available for use and meets the criteria of being convertible to cash within a short period.
Conclude that the correct classification for cash in a bank savings account is a current asset, as it aligns with the definition and characteristics of this category.
