Which of the following is an example of discretionary spending?
A
Interest on long-term debt
B
Advertising expenses
C
Depreciation expense
D
Income tax payments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of discretionary spending: Discretionary spending refers to expenses that a company can choose to incur or not, depending on its priorities and financial situation. These are not mandatory and can be adjusted or eliminated without violating any legal or contractual obligations.
Analyze each option provided in the problem: Review the nature of each expense to determine whether it is discretionary or non-discretionary.
Evaluate 'Interest on long-term debt': This is a non-discretionary expense because it is a contractual obligation that the company must pay to avoid defaulting on its debt.
Evaluate 'Advertising expenses': This is a discretionary expense because the company can decide whether to spend on advertising based on its budget and strategic goals.
Evaluate 'Depreciation expense' and 'Income tax payments': Depreciation expense is non-discretionary as it is an accounting allocation of the cost of assets over their useful life, and income tax payments are mandatory obligations imposed by law.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian