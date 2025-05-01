Which type of accounting entity is a for-profit corporation that benefits from a lower tax rate and avoids double taxation?
A
C Corporation
B
Partnership
C
Nonprofit Organization
D
S Corporation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of double taxation: Double taxation occurs when a corporation pays taxes on its profits, and then shareholders pay taxes again on dividends received from those profits.
Learn about the characteristics of an S Corporation: An S Corporation is a type of for-profit entity that avoids double taxation by passing income directly to shareholders, who report it on their personal tax returns.
Compare tax rates: S Corporations benefit from lower tax rates because they are not subject to corporate income tax, unlike C Corporations.
Differentiate between the options: C Corporations are subject to double taxation, Partnerships are taxed differently, and Nonprofit Organizations are not for-profit entities and have distinct tax rules.
Conclude that the correct answer is S Corporation, as it meets the criteria of avoiding double taxation and benefiting from lower tax rates.
