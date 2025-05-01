Which of the following is a way that using credit could negatively impact Sanya's financial progress?
A
Building a positive credit history for future loans
B
Earning rewards points on purchases
C
Increasing her available cash flow through credit lines
D
Accumulating high-interest debt that becomes difficult to repay
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of credit: Credit allows individuals to borrow money or access goods and services with the promise to repay later. While it can be beneficial, it also carries risks, especially if not managed responsibly.
Identify the negative impact of credit: Accumulating high-interest debt is a common risk associated with credit. High-interest rates can lead to significant financial burdens if the debt is not repaid promptly.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine whether it represents a positive or negative impact on financial progress. For example, building a positive credit history and earning rewards points are generally beneficial, while accumulating high-interest debt is detrimental.
Focus on the correct answer: The correct answer highlights the negative impact of credit—'Accumulating high-interest debt that becomes difficult to repay.' This can hinder financial progress by reducing disposable income and increasing financial stress.
Conclude with a financial tip: To avoid the negative impact of credit, Sanya should aim to use credit responsibly by paying off balances in full each month, avoiding unnecessary debt, and understanding the terms of her credit agreements.
