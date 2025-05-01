One reason limited liability companies (LLCs) have become so popular is that they:
combine the limited liability protection of corporations with the tax benefits of partnerships
are required to issue stock to the public
require double taxation on profits and dividends
must be owned by at least 100 shareholders
Understand the concept of a Limited Liability Company (LLC). An LLC is a business structure that provides limited liability protection to its owners, similar to a corporation, while offering flexibility in taxation, often resembling a partnership.
Analyze the first option: 'combine the limited liability protection of corporations with the tax benefits of partnerships.' This is a key feature of LLCs, as they protect owners from personal liability for business debts and allow profits to pass through to owners without corporate taxation.
Evaluate the second option: 'are required to issue stock to the public.' LLCs do not issue stock; this is a characteristic of corporations, not LLCs.
Examine the third option: 'require double taxation on profits and dividends.' LLCs typically avoid double taxation, as profits are passed through to owners and taxed at the individual level, unlike corporations.
Review the fourth option: 'must be owned by at least 100 shareholders.' LLCs do not have a shareholder requirement; they can be owned by a single individual or multiple members, making them more flexible than corporations.
