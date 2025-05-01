An integrated business plan that formally lays out the company's goals is called the:
A
Balance sheet
B
Income statement
C
Audit report
D
Strategic plan
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an integrated business plan: It is a formal document that outlines a company's goals, strategies, and actions to achieve those goals.
Review the options provided: Balance sheet, Income statement, Audit report, and Strategic plan.
Clarify the definitions of each term: A balance sheet is a financial statement showing assets, liabilities, and equity. An income statement shows revenues and expenses over a period. An audit report is a formal opinion on the accuracy of financial statements. A strategic plan is a comprehensive document detailing the company's goals and strategies.
Identify which term aligns with the description of an integrated business plan that lays out the company's goals. The strategic plan fits this description as it focuses on long-term objectives and strategies.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Strategic plan' based on the alignment of its definition with the problem's description.
