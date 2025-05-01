Which of the following lists the correct order of the business life cycle stages?
A
Growth, Startup, Maturity, Decline
B
Startup, Growth, Maturity, Decline
C
Startup, Maturity, Growth, Decline
D
Maturity, Growth, Startup, Decline
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the business life cycle, which represents the progression of a business through various stages over time.
Learn the characteristics of each stage: Startup involves the initial establishment of the business, Growth is marked by increasing revenues and market expansion, Maturity is when the business stabilizes with consistent revenues, and Decline occurs when revenues and market presence decrease.
Recognize the logical sequence of these stages: Startup comes first as the business is created, followed by Growth as the business expands, then Maturity as it stabilizes, and finally Decline as the business faces challenges or reduced demand.
Compare the provided options to identify the sequence that matches the logical progression of the business life cycle stages.
Select the option that lists the stages in the correct order: Startup, Growth, Maturity, Decline.
