Which type of business organization would most likely provide a window manufacturer with the greatest flexibility in choosing transportation methods for delivering products to customers?
A
Nonprofit organization
B
Partnership
C
Sole proprietorship
D
Corporation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics of each type of business organization mentioned in the problem: Nonprofit organization, Partnership, Sole proprietorship, and Corporation.
Recognize that a Corporation is a separate legal entity that can own assets, enter contracts, and make decisions independently, providing greater flexibility in operations compared to other business types.
Consider the scale of operations for a window manufacturer. Corporations typically have access to more resources, such as capital and infrastructure, which can support diverse transportation methods.
Evaluate the limitations of other business types: Nonprofit organizations focus on social goals rather than profit, Partnerships may have limited resources and decision-making flexibility, and Sole proprietorships are constrained by the owner's personal resources and capacity.
Conclude that a Corporation, due to its ability to operate on a larger scale and its legal and financial flexibility, is the most suitable business organization for providing a window manufacturer with the greatest flexibility in choosing transportation methods.
