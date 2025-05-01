Financial statements are prepared from which of the following types of trial balances?
A
Adjusted trial balance
B
Post-closing trial balance
C
Unadjusted trial balance
D
Pre-closing trial balance
Understand the purpose of financial statements: Financial statements are prepared to provide a summary of a company's financial performance and position during a specific period. They include the income statement, balance sheet, and statement of cash flows.
Learn the role of trial balances: Trial balances are used to ensure that the total debits equal the total credits in the accounting system, which is a fundamental principle of double-entry accounting.
Differentiate between types of trial balances: There are three main types of trial balances: unadjusted trial balance, adjusted trial balance, and post-closing trial balance. Each serves a specific purpose in the accounting cycle.
Focus on the adjusted trial balance: Financial statements are prepared using the adjusted trial balance because it includes all necessary adjustments for accruals, deferrals, and other accounting entries that ensure the financial data is accurate and complete.
Understand why other trial balances are not used: The unadjusted trial balance does not include adjustments, the post-closing trial balance is prepared after financial statements are finalized, and the term 'pre-closing trial balance' is not commonly used in accounting practice.
