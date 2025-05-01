Which of the following is a long-term consequence of making late payments on your bills?
A
An increase in the interest income earned on receivables.
B
A reduction in the amount of accounts receivable reported.
C
A decrease in your credit score, making it harder to obtain future credit.
D
An immediate increase in your cash balance.
1
Understand the concept of credit score: A credit score is a numerical representation of an individual's creditworthiness, based on their credit history. Late payments negatively impact this score.
Recognize the long-term consequences of late payments: Late payments signal to lenders that the individual may be a higher risk, which can lead to a decrease in their credit score.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine its relevance to the long-term impact of late payments. For example, late payments do not directly increase interest income or cash balance, nor do they reduce accounts receivable in this context.
Identify the correct consequence: Late payments result in a decrease in credit score, which makes it harder to obtain future credit. This is the long-term impact described in the problem.
Conclude the reasoning: Late payments affect financial credibility and borrowing ability, emphasizing the importance of timely bill payments to maintain a healthy credit score.
