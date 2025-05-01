In the context of types of receivables, deposits and withdrawals are also known as which of the following?
A
Trade Receivables
B
Accounts Payable
C
Notes Receivable
D
Advances
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by its customers or other parties. They are classified into different types based on their nature and purpose.
Learn about advances: Advances are payments made by customers or other parties before receiving goods or services. These are considered a type of receivable because the company owes the delivery of goods or services in exchange for the advance payment.
Differentiate advances from other types of receivables: Trade receivables arise from the sale of goods or services on credit, notes receivable are formal written promises to pay, and accounts payable are liabilities, not receivables. Advances are unique because they represent prepayments rather than credit sales.
Relate deposits and withdrawals to advances: Deposits and withdrawals often refer to transactions where funds are provided upfront (deposits) or taken back (withdrawals). In accounting, deposits made by customers are classified as advances because they are prepayments for future goods or services.
Conclude that deposits and withdrawals align with advances: Based on the explanation, deposits and withdrawals are categorized as advances in the context of types of receivables.
