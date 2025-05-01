Which of the following best describes a bank overdraft in the context of types of receivables?
A
A liability representing the amount by which withdrawals from a bank account exceed the available balance.
B
An asset representing amounts owed by customers for goods or services sold.
C
A non-trade receivable resulting from sales made on credit.
D
A note receivable that earns interest over time.
1
Understand the concept of a bank overdraft: A bank overdraft occurs when withdrawals from a bank account exceed the available balance, creating a negative balance. This represents an obligation to the bank, making it a liability.
Analyze the options provided: The question asks which description best fits a bank overdraft. Carefully read each option and compare it to the definition of a bank overdraft.
Option 1: 'A liability representing the amount by which withdrawals from a bank account exceed the available balance.' This matches the definition of a bank overdraft, as it describes the situation where the account holder owes money to the bank.
Option 2: 'An asset representing amounts owed by customers for goods or services sold.' This describes accounts receivable, which is unrelated to a bank overdraft.
Option 3: 'A non-trade receivable resulting from sales made on credit.' This refers to receivables not related to the primary operations of a business, which is also unrelated to a bank overdraft. Option 4: 'A note receivable that earns interest over time.' This describes a formal agreement to receive payment with interest, which is not relevant to a bank overdraft.
